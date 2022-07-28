Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Injuries reported after crash in Otter Tail County

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several agencies are on scene of a crash in Otter Tail County on Thursday afternoon.

Multiple ambulances responded and an air med helicopter was also dispatched to an area on County Highway 1.

According to scanner traffic, at least one person was trapped and had to be rescued from a vehicle. We’ve also heard of people with serious injuries.

Valley News Live has calls in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol. We also have a team on the way and will update this story with information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

School Sisters of Notre Dame recall community service to Mankato
All of this has led up to the next generation working towards continuing the legacy
Two local family farms honored with Century Farm award
UNI Swimmer Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
UNI swimmer and Iowa City West graduate Lily Ernst dies Wednesday
Absentee ballot drop box
How to vote using an absentee ballot