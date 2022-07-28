Janesville residents shaken up after drive-by shooting; suspects charged

JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - What started out as another peaceful day in Janesville was interrupted by shots being fired in one of the busiest spots downtown.

“It was scary. It was different,” Janesville resident Muray Gustafson said.

“I’m a little shaken up, you don’t normally see this in Janesville,” Gidgets owner Bridget Gehering said.

Around 3 p.m., many thought they heard a jackhammer rumbling at the intersection of First and Main Streets, but the noise was more extreme for workers who witnessed Tuesday’s drive-by shooting.

“I happened to look out the window right after we heard that, and I could see the panic on my client’s face. I had seen some smoke coming out of the car, at that time, the car that got shot,” an eyewitness and Janesville worker who wished to remain anonymous said.

For others who didn’t hear the rumble, there was disbelief.

“And I didn’t even believe it at first. I was like, ‘a shooting? I know how small town rumors get started,’” Gustafson said.

Until they got to the scene.

“Outside the corner there, there was a pile of glass and a bunch of casings surrounding the glass,” Gustafson said.

The driver who was struck by gunfire lost control of their vehicle, crashing into a post office on Main Street next to the Gidgets building.

“The car was up over the driveway and into the side of my building. And he was screaming, ‘I need help... I’ve been shot. What are you all looking at? I’ve been shot, I need help,’” Gehering said.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition. The criminal complaint says the victim is now a paraplegic as a result of a gunshot to his vertebrae.

“At that time, I knew it was pretty safe with all the police and ambulances. So, I grabbed my little niece and we skedaddled out of the store,” Gehering said.

Autoplay Caption

Now that 26-year-old Devonte Phillips, who doesn’t have a permanent address listed, and 31-year-old William Peavy, of Waseca, have been arrested, there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

“It was something I never want to see again in my life,” Gehering said.

Phillips and Peavy were charged Wednesday with first-degree attempted murder with intent while committing a felony. Charges also include first-degree assault and dangerous weapons charges.

Phillips received an additional charge for possession of a firearm.

All charges are based on probable cause.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with investigators also working to understand the relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Investigators are also asking that anyone who captured video of the incident contact the Waseca County Dispatch at (507) 835-0500. Information and video can be provided anonymously.

READ THE FULL CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FOR: DEVONTE PHILLIPS

READ THE FULL CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FOR: WILLIAM PHILLIPS

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.