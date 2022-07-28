Jefferson says Vikings players are pumped to be back in camp with new Head Coach

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) -Today was Day One of the Minnesota Vikings Fall Training Camp. And as we heard from Adam Thielen last night, there is plenty of optimism in the air with a new coaching staff in place...

As Chad Greenway talked about today on Calling All Sports, it’s a brand new culture that this coaching staff brings. It doesn’t happen overnight, but when it’s embraced by the players that makes a big difference.

Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson says, ”It’s been good for us. Just seeing the new coaches coming in and having the connection, building that connection with them. Coach KO has been doing a great job just connecting all of us just trying to have a team bond. And it’s just going good. Everybody’s so comfortable and just excited to go into the season.”

Zach will be in camp tomorrow and will have a full report tomorrow night from Eagan, Minnesota. Players reported on Tuesday and today was the first full day of practice.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.