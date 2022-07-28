Mankato National punches ticket to state baseball Legion tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been a long, grueling grind for Mankato National to get to this point, but head coach James Mulvihill believes his team has a never-say-die attitude that’s helped them along the way, especially in a Sub-State game against New Ulm Gold where they fought back from a 6-1 deficit.

“The biggest thing was just trying to make sure that we were staying relaxed and staying calm. We got down 6-1, and this team, they don’t got any quit in them. And we just took it basically one at a time and kept playing our game, and we were able to fight back,” said Mulvihill.

Then in the title game, National downed Mankato American in extra innings to punch its ticket to state.

One of the team’s biggest strengths going into the tourney is pitching.

“The biggest key for us is our pitching and defense. We know we can hit the ball a little bit, our pitching is obviously excellent, and we’ve done great all year long. The key to success here is to get the fundamentals right and make sure that we’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” Mulvihill stated.

The team features experience for the most part one through nine, and many of these players starred in Mankato West’s runner-up finish at state during the high school season.

“A lot of that senior class, Louis Magers and Tanner Shumski, Riley Bersaw. Keep an eye on Wilson Magers who is our sophomore going to be junior. Zach Benson has done an absolutely great job for us on the mound this year,” said Mulvihill.

Louis Magers seconds his coach in believing that the pitching and defense is the key for the team.

“I think our theme has been defense and pitching all year. If we’re able to limit teams under two or three runs we pretty much have a chance with our bats and our pitching and our defense. If we can keep our pitching going, we have a chance in any game.”

A couple of the seniors believe that the team’s success is because of not just a select few of players, but rather it was everyone that played a role.

“I think everyone, 1-9, even the guys on the bench. Guys like Shumski, Dittbenner, some of those seniors that have been there. Max Goertzen, one of those seniors that have been back and been there. Even those juniors, some of them have stepped up this year for our school baseball team and have made a big impact on our team. I think anyone in our order, you have to keep an eye on,” said Louis Magers.

“A lot of these guys played on the school ball team. We had to come back a lot this year in school ball and I think it’s carried over into legion where the game’s not over until it’s actually over. I think we carry that same mentality over into legion ball,” said Shumski.

Getting to state is one thing, but these next few games are extra special.

“It’s really cool. Obviously, this is the last time we get to play as a group, the senior group here. We’re playing to keep going and we wanna keep winning and keep it going obviously cause this is the last time,” Shumski stated.

