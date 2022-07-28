A pleasant weekend, heat and humidity return next week

We definitely need rain, but you gotta admit, the last couple of days have been pretty nice. A big bubble of high pressure over the Upper Midwest will hang around for one more day, keeping the cooler, comfortable weather around through tomorrow. This weekend, we will transition to a warmer, more humid pattern that will take us through most of next week. Our next chance of rain will come with scattered thunderstorms on Sunday night into Monday morning. After that, next week will be mostly dry.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy with cooler than average highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Temps will drop into the low 50s by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and a light breeze. It will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will hold off on Saturday, but you’ll definitely notice a bit more humidity on Sunday.

Our best chance of rain on the 10 Day Forecast is Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the Dakotas late Sunday afternoon and move east through the night. Unfortunately, I don’t think rainfall amounts will be significant. Places that do get a thunderstorm could get up to a quarter inch. That said, it’s still early and things could change.

The rest of next week will be hot and sticky. Highs will climb into the 90s, with the heat index soaring into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.