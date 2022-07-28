Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

A pleasant weekend, heat and humidity return next week

Rain chances are fairly limited through next week
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 1122
By Shawn Cable
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We definitely need rain, but you gotta admit, the last couple of days have been pretty nice. A big bubble of high pressure over the Upper Midwest will hang around for one more day, keeping the cooler, comfortable weather around through tomorrow. This weekend, we will transition to a warmer, more humid pattern that will take us through most of next week. Our next chance of rain will come with scattered thunderstorms on Sunday night into Monday morning. After that, next week will be mostly dry.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy with cooler than average highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool. Temps will drop into the low 50s by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and a light breeze. It will be slightly warmer than today with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will hold off on Saturday, but you’ll definitely notice a bit more humidity on Sunday.

Our best chance of rain on the 10 Day Forecast is Sunday night into Monday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the Dakotas late Sunday afternoon and move east through the night. Unfortunately, I don’t think rainfall amounts will be significant. Places that do get a thunderstorm could get up to a quarter inch. That said, it’s still early and things could change.

The rest of next week will be hot and sticky. Highs will climb into the 90s, with the heat index soaring into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through much of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

Temperatures in the 70s and dew points in the low 50s will make for another comfortable day.
Dry and comfortable
KEYC Weather
Cooler, comfortable days ahead
KEYC Weather
KEYC Wednesday Evening Weather Update
Around average temperatures combined with comfortable dew points make for a warm and...
Comfortable, seasonal temperatures continue