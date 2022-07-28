School Sisters of Notre Dame recall community service to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On top of Good Counsel hill, the School Sisters of Notre Dame have watched over Mankato since 1865.

But starting early September, retired, senior sisters will be moving to the Benedictine Living Community in Shakopee.

“It’s going to be hard for all of us to leave. But our whole lives have been going from one place to another. So, I think we’re going to be just fine, but we’re going to miss Mankato,” retired sister Patricia Frost said.

Even though about 110 sisters will be moving to Shakopee, their experience and work in the community will always be remembered, especially by the sisters that will stay in Mankato.

“The Learning Center is staying here, and I’m part of that so I will continue on my work with meeting children’s needs and adult needs,” Good Counsel Learning Center sister LuAnn Jacobs said.

Since 1912, Our Lady of Good Counsel has hosted many entertainment and educational programs for the community, such as Rockin’ on the Hill, Pedal Past Poverty, Write on Race to be Right on Race, and more.

“The city council declared Mankato to be a city of inclusion. And a lot of that came about because of the awareness that was raised, and we were part of that. And it affected us, too- I think we put more effort into being more inclusive in our hiring,” Frost said.

“When I think of all the thousands of people that we’ve got to know here, and they’ve gotten to know us, it was kind of like a pollination that happened here of art and beauty,” retired sister Lucille Matousek said.

Right before the big move, the School Sisters of Notre Dame welcome the community to the top of the hill for an open house and farewell party on Sunday.

“Just come and see the grounds, and meet us,” Jacobs said.

“We want to see you, we want to say goodbye. And some will remain here, and we hope we’ll remain in your hearts,” Frost said.

