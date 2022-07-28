Senator John Jasinski a member of 2022 legislators of distinction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A state senator from Faribault is being honored along with 17 other lawmakers by the League of Minnesota Cities.

Senator John Jasinski has been chosen as one of 2022′s Legislators of Distinction.

Chosen legislators are honored for specific actions that supported Minnesota cities during the past year’s state legislative session.

Senator Jasinski is being honored for his work in authoring legislation that helped provide funding for the Local Road Improvement Program and the Local Bridge Account.

He was also a co-author of legislation that would have addressed costs related to public safety duty disability claims.

