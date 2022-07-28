Your Photos
Sheriff: Man arrested, accused of killing father at Aitkin County cabin

By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FLEMING TOWNSHIP, MN -- A man was arrested after police say he shot and killed his father at their Aitkin County cabin.

According to the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Bzdok, 62, of Buffalo, Minnesota, and his 24-year-old son left for their cabin in Fleming Township on July 22.

They were last heard from on July 23.

After several days and a handful of unanswered phone calls, Bzdok’s brother was worried and went to check the cabin.

Authorities say he arrived to find the door padlocked and no vehicles around.

He called authorities, who began investigating on July 27.

They searched the area and eventually found Bzdok’s body inside the home.

He had a single gunshot wound to his head.

The 24-year-old son was arrested and is being held pending charges.

Both the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating.

