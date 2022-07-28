Your Photos
Two local family farms honored with Century Farm award

All of this has led up to the next generation working towards continuing the legacy(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - Success on the farm has been years upon years in the making for the Davis/Zellmer and Fischer families.

Their family farms started in 1912 and 1907, and now generations later their families are telling their tales.

“I actually printed some old checks and stuff that they had written. Just a dollar twenty five for a lot of different things and property so it’s amazing how times have changed,” David/Zellmer Farm Terry Davis explained.

“I don’t know when my dad bought his first tractor, but I know when I first started. I ran tractor before that, but at nine I was plowing,” Fischer Brothers Farm Nylen Fischer said.

Both farms were honored with the Century Farm award, which is presented by the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau to give recognition to farmers that have had their business running for 100 years.

“It’s unreal, it’s unreal. I can’t imagine what our grandpa went through and I know our parents had a time too and we have had trouble too at times. I think that happens through all generations,” Fischer stated.

All of this has led up to the next generation working towards continuing the legacy.

“It’s for the history, I am excited for my kids to farm it. You know, something that your great grandpa or grandpa has farmed. Been in the family for 100 years, hopefully 150 years here soon, it’s pretty impressive,” Davis/Zellmer Joel Davis said.

“He’s got two boys and we don’t know if it is going to continue on. I got one son and he works in Amboy, he does come home and help on the farm. He enjoys that a lot,” Fischer Brothers Farm Harlen Fischer remarked.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

