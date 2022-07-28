Two southern Minnesota family farms honored with Century Farm Award

GARDEN CITY, Minn. (KEYC) - Success on the farm has been years in the making for the Davis-Zellmer and Fischer families.

Their family farms started in 1912 and 1907, respectively, and now generations later their families are telling their tales.

“I actually printed some old checks and stuff that they had written. Just $1.25 for a lot of different things and property, so it’s amazing how times have changed,” said Terry Davis, of Davis-Zellmer Farm.

“I don’t know when my dad bought his first tractor, but I know when I first started, I ran tractor before that, but at nine I was plowing,” said Nylen Fischer, of Fischer Brothers Farm.

Both farms were honored with the Century Farm Award, which is presented by the Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau to give recognition to farmers that have had their business running for 100 years.

“It’s unreal,” Fischer said. “I can’t imagine what our grandpa went through, and I know our parents had a time too, and we have had trouble, too, at times. I think that happens through all generations.”

All of this has led up to the next generation working toward continuing the legacy.

“It’s for the history. I am excited for my kids to farm it,” said Joel Davis, of Davis-Zellmer Farms. “You know, something that your great grandpa or grandpa has farmed, been in the family for 100 years, hopefully, 150 years here soon, it’s pretty impressive.”

“He’s got two boys, and we don’t know if it is going to continue on. I got one son and he works in Amboy. He does come home and help on the farm. He enjoys that a lot,” said Harlen Fischer, of Fischer Brothers Farm.

