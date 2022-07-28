Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

William Shatner’s wallet found at fruit stand in California

William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on...
William Shatner thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on Twitter.(Super Festivals / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By KGO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) - Workers at a fruit stand in California found an item lost by an acting legend.

William Shatner’s wallet was found inside a corn bin.

The owner of the fruit stand says the workers were too young to recognize Shatner, but when they found the wallet last week, he reached out to a friend to help return it.

“I thought about putting a sign up, ‘William Shatner was here,’” said Gary Tognetti, the fruit stand owner.

It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California. (Source: KGO/CNN)

Tognetti said he told his friend, a police officer, “‘Hey, we found this wallet,’ and he wasn’t quite sure if I was telling a little joke.”

“Then I went to it and immediately phone, called Gary to try to figure out why Gary of all people has Mr. Shatner’s wallet in his possession,” said Gilroy Police Officer Mark Tarasco.

Officers said the wallet was mailed back to Shatner overnight.

The actor thanked the workers at the fruit stand and the officers involved in a post on Twitter.

What did the actor who portrayed “Captain Kirk” buy during his visit to the fruit stand?

They say Shatner bought four baskets of chilled cherries and $2 of corn.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Tierra Lewis, 25, was arrested and charged...
Mom charged after newborn tests positive for illegal drugs, sheriff says
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
A federal judge has ordered Indianapolis Public Schools to allow a 10-year-old transgender girl...
10-year-old transgender girl can rejoin school’s softball team, federal judge orders
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in...
LIVE: Schumer rallies Democrats over deal, Manchin calls ‘win-win’
FILE - The logo of Minnesota-based US Bank is shown at the Bloomington, Minn., branch, Monday,...
US Bank workers opened fake accounts for sales goals, federal agency says