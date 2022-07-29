18-year-old arrested after recording video of himself killing kittens, police say

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - An 18-year-old is facing a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty after investigators said he recorded video of himself killing kittens.

WLBT reports police in Oxford, Mississippi took a report related to Carl Travis Jr.’s recordings near an apartment complex.

Animal advocacy group In Defense of Animals said the videos were posted on Snapchat and depicted four kittens being tortured and killed.

Travis was arrested in his hometown of Grenada on Tuesday before having his bond set at $5,000.

“We’re grateful for the officers in Grenada and Oxford who worked together to arrest the person responsible for this horrific crime and for the concerned person who brought this to our attention,” In Defense of Animals campaign director Doll Stanley said. “Since any vulnerable member of our community could be the next victim of an animal abuser, we urge the presiding justice to apply the law thoroughly and assess the perpetrator for psychological treatment.”

Additional counts will be presented during a grand jury session in August.

