Above average temperatures return this weekend

If you enjoyed the way yesterday felt, today is going to be very similar.

Today, we remain in the same airmass as the past few days, the only difference is we will have way less cloud coverage. Today’s high temperature is 80 degrees, and although we will see an increase in clouds as we go into the afternoon, there will be considerably less clouds than yesterday.

Tonight, winds will shift and will come from the south, bringing us some warmer temperatures that kick off our warming pattern. The high pressure system in place means we will stay dry as well. Tonight, our low is 58 degrees and we will have clear skies.

Saturday, we continue to warm up, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will also begin to rise as we see dew points in the 60s.

Our next rain chance may be Sunday night and overnight into Monday morning. Strong to severe thunderstorms are a possibility but the details are still uncertain at this time.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will climb into the 90s, and combined with the rising humidity we could see heat index values near 100 degrees.

