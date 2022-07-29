Construction continues on Highway 14 four-lane expansion project

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 14 used to see 18,000 drivers every day.

Over the years and with the traffic, Highway 14 has seen multiple crashes.

To increase safety and capacity, construction continues on the Highway 14 four-lane expansion project between New Ulm and Nicollet.

“There’s about 600 trucks a day that come in and out of there. So that’s a lot of heavy traffic. Highway 14 is a heavy commercial route for southern Minnesota and the Midwest. So we’ll be looking to eliminate some [crashes] at grade intersections, and that’s why, in this area, we’re putting in a bridge that will go over Highway 14. That bridge work will begin here in the next week or so,” MnDOT engineer Mary Kools said.

MnDot says crews are focusing on excavation and embankment work for the new interchanges near Courtland and at County Road 37 near New Ulm, as well as the relocation of many utilities.

“We’re getting there. A lot of utility companies have already had their stuff out of the way,” said Todd Kjolstad, senior engineering specialist at MnDOT. “We’ll continue to work with them, but we think by the end of the summer that we’ll be in business, and then they’ll be able to work on the rest of the road and have that all completed by the middle of November.”

Overall, the project is expanding 12.5 miles of Highway 14 from two lanes to four lanes between New Ulm and Nicollet to complete a continuous four-lane road between New Ulm and Rochester.

The project costs $83 million.

“There’s a lot of costs that are associated beyond just the construction,” Kjolstad said. “We understand that a road like Highway 14 has impacts. It has impacts to the users, and we want to get people from New Ulm and Courtland and Nicollet and throughout the western part of Minnesota back on Highway 14 as quickly as possible, so there’s costs associated with that.”

Highway 14 will remain closed through fall 2023, with traffic detoured to Highway 68 and Highway 15.

Community members are invited to attend a public meeting at 1 p.m. every Tuesday at the Courtland Community Center to ask questions and share concerns with Hoffman Construction and MnDOT.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.