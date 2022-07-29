Your Photos
Diocese of Winona-Rochester installs new bishop

Bishop Robert Barron
By Megan Zemple
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Diocese of Winona-Rochester installed its ninth bishop Friday.

The installation took place at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester.

Bishop Barron was appointed to the role at the beginning of June and will continue the work of retired Bishop John Quinn.

The 63-year-old is well known, as he launched his global “Word on Fire Catholic Ministries” in 2000.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester serves the 20 southernmost counties of Minnesota with more than 130,000 Catholics and 107 parishes, four high schools, 30 elementary schools and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University in Winona.

For more information on Bishop Barron, click here.

