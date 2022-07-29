Heat and humidity will return this weekend

We have a bit of a good news/bad news situation with the forecast today. If you’re loving the weather we’ve had lately, you’re in luck because this comfortable pattern will hang on for about one more day. Temperatures will climb a bit Saturday, but humidity levels will remain tolerable. The bad news is that after Saturday, things will change in a very big way. Next week will be very hot and humid with high temps climbing well into the 90s and the heat index pushing 100 degrees or better. In addition to that, rain chances are limited. There will be some rain, but not a lot.

The rest of today will be partly cloudy and comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warmer and slightly more humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will also be noticeably more humid on Sunday afternoon.

Our best chance of rain on the 10 Day Forecast will come late Sunday and Sunday night as a front moves across the region. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re going to see anything spectacular in regards to rainfall, but up to a quarter inch is possible in places that are lucky enough to get a scattered storm. As of now, the severe weather threat is relatively low, but that could change a bit and is something we will continue to monitor as we get closer.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into next week. High temps will climb into the mid 90s by Tuesday, with upper 90s likely on Wednesday. Our long range models suggest that this hot, humid pattern will continue through most of next week and beyond, so enjoy the rest of today and tomorrow and start mentally preparing now.

