Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa State Patrol Trooper uses AED to save RAGBRAI cyclist

An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated...
An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).(Iowa State Patrol)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State Patrol Trooper saved the life of a RAGBRAI rider on Thursday using an automated external defibrillator (AED).

In a Facebook post, State Patrol said Trooper Darren Flaherty grabbed his AED from his patrol car and assisted other first responders after a cyclist went into cardiac arrest near Charles City.

“All troopers in the state of Iowa carry AEDs in their patrol cars,” State Patrol said in the post. “Today, one of our troopers used his to help save a life.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
FILE - The incident remains under investigation.
Man drowns on Lake Washington in LeSueur County

Latest News

Brad Finstad hopes to bring his experience to Washington
Brad Finstad hopes to bring his experience to Washington
Brad Finstad hopes to bring his experience to Washington
Lake of Three Fires.
Iowa beach with brain eating amoeba reopens
FILE - The Mayo Clinic hospitals from Mankato, Albert Lea and Fairmont have earned four out of...
Local Mayo Clinic hospitals receive high ratings from Federal agency