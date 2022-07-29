Jeff Ettinger hopes to bring his experience to Washington

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside a machine shed in St. James, you’ll find equipment, nuts and bolts, or even a barn cat. But Thursday morning, Congressional candidate Jeff Ettinger sat down with members of the Minnesota Corn Growers Association to discuss his campaign.

“Congress is universally unpopular and has been universally ineffective, and I really feel that my background as more of a business and community leader would be more effective as a change agent than someone who has been more of a lobbyist and a politician, a government person,” Ettinger said.

Originally from California, Ettinger is looking to begin his political career on the national level. After moving to Austin, Minnesota, 30 years ago, and eventually working as CEO for Hormel, he is running as a Democrat, but considers himself a centrist.

“I had a really good experience during my time as CEO interacting with then-Congressman Tim Walz,” Ettinger said. “We didn’t agree on everything, but he was always respectful, had an open door and was willing to listen.”

Some of his main issues include lowering the cost of living, protecting women’s freedoms and supporting education. With his experience in business and finance, Ettinger believes that inflation may be a shorter-term issue and is looking to focus on the bigger picture.

“The bigger long-term issue for southern Minnesota is opportunities, we want to make sure our young people have chances to stay in the area if they want,” Ettinger said.

Ettinger helped start a two-year scholarship and bring another from the Twin Cities to try and help people grow in their careers in southern Minnesota

