Local Mayo Clinic hospitals receive high ratings from Federal agency

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple southern Minnesota Mayo Clinic hospitals receive high marks from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The Mayo Clinic hospitals from Mankato, Albert Lea and Fairmont have earned four out of five stars from the federal agency.

The Mayo Clinic in Red Wing was awarded with the best possible score of five stars.

The ratings are based on a hospital’s score from inpatient and outpatient quality reporting programs.

These programs measure the broad categories of safety and care, mortality and patient experience among others.

