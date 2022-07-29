Mankato National goes untouched in pool play to advance in Minnesota American Legion State Tournament

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato National and Grand Rapids went head-to-head on the final day of pool play in the 2022 Minnesota American Legion Division I State Tournament on Friday in Burnsville. On day one, National defeated Minneapolis and Edina.

National trailed the Wolfpack 5-2 after one inning, but eventually came out on top 7-6 courtesy of a four-run performance in the top of the seventh inning — which included consecutive bases-loaded walks and a game-winning 2 RBI single from second baseman Avery Stock.

“Right away, we came out pretty flat. We knew that we had to get something going and start trust our hands and taking good at bats. We popped the ball up a good amount at the start of the game. But, in the sixth, we really started taking better at bats, watching pitches, and in the seventh we really did a great job at making sure we got our pitch to hit and Avery came up huge, probably his biggest hit of the season so far,” head coach of Mankato National Jamie Mulvihill said following the win.

“I just had to say calm, take a good at bat. Guy in front of me Max [Goertzen] hit a great line drive, we just didn’t accomplish on that, then know we had a chance,” explained Stock.

Mankato’s best finish in the state tournament since the 1950′s came in 2009, when National claimed fourth place. This year’s team, fresh off a great high school season, has the potential to take it a step further.

“It’s a great feeling as a coach watching these guys coming in everyday and smiles on their face and they’re really playing hard. It’s really just a kudos to the football team, to the baseball team from Mankato West that they’ve instilled this drive in these guys,” said Mulvihill, who is in his 17th year coaching Mankato National.

“One final ride with the guys that I’ve been playing with since I was 10. I’ve been cherishing every moment. It’s been a heck of a ride,” Stock added.

National will next move onto the championship bracket with their first game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in Burnsville.

