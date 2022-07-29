Your Photos
Men charged for roles in Janesville drive-by shooting make first court appearance

By Maddie Paul
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Two men charged with attempted murder made their first appearance in court Thursday.

26-year-old Devonte Phillips and 31-year-old William Peavy face first-degree attempted murder, among other charges, in connection to a drive-by shooting in Janesville on Tuesday.

The Waseca County District Court set Phillips’ bail at $2 million without conditions, $1 million with conditions, and Peavy’s bail at $1 million unconditionally, $750,000 with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, police stopped Peavy’s vehicle on Old Highway 14 Tuesday evening, which matched witness descriptions, shortly after the shooting.

Authorities say two handguns and a knife were found in the car.

Peavy’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11, while Phillips will return to the courtroom Thursday, Aug. 4.

