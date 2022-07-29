Minnesota State set for 2022 campaign

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s almost time for Minnesota State football to return. KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark was joined by head coach Todd Hoffner to preview the upcoming season on Thursday.

Rob Clark: “Coach, after a 6-5 year, that’s still a winning record, but not quite the standard you’ve set here at MSU.”

Todd Hoffner: “Yeah, there’s no doubt about it, Rob. We’ve got to do better, coach better, play better. Ultimately, we’ve got to fulfill our goal, go 1-0 one game at a time.”

RC: “When you take a look at last year, there were a lot of guys getting work back there at the quarterback position. What does that group look like coming into this year?”

TH: “Well you have Hayden Ekern returning, garnered a lot of experience last year. You also have Mitch Randall who got into some games late with quality experience. I think what helped those two the most was that they had a chance to go through their first spring practices since 2019, a three-year hiatus from spring football from 2019 to 2022. Hopefully, that’ll be a nice learning environment for them to carry their game forward and help us win a championship.”

RC: “When you look at this group heading into 2022, what really excites you?”

TH: “I think, defensively, we have some new players in the game. We have some returning players that are mature and experienced, and Coach Glogowski is our returning defensive coordinator. That excites us a lot. A lot of those guys play defense as well. The name of the game is putting points on the board. We’ve got to move the football, put points on the board and win games. Offensively, we have a lot of things we need to do to contribute to that process. Collectively, hopefully, we’ll get the job done.”

RC: “There’s been some turnover on this coaching staff. That’s to be expected. How do you manage different guys coming into the coaching staff on a yearly basis?”

TH: “Well, every year, you know, people have aspirations of moving on, moving up. You have to backfill and bring gifted individuals in. We really like our staff at this stage of the game. We hired a new coach, Todd Taylor, a full-time coach. Chad Henning being our run game coordinator, Houston Jones being our pass game coordinator. I’ll oversee all of it and call the plays on game day. It should be a positive venue for us to put our players in a position to succeed. Ultimately, that’s our job.”

RC: “You mentioned it earlier, but how much do these players benefit from having the full spring season to gear things up for the fall year?”

TH: “I think it’s vital. In 2019, we played for a national championship in fall 2019. It allows you to reset your culture. I think we took a step back from 2019 to 2021. Hopefully, we can learn from some of the things we didn’t do so well and put a good product on this field. Ultimately, on Sept. 10, when we’re at home for the first time, people will get to see the Mavericks in action against Minnesota Duluth, who is a perennial power in the league. Look no further than our first game. We’re going to Bemidji State to play the Beavers up in Bemidji. They advanced the furthest, went to the second round of the playoffs. We’ll have our hands full, they’ll be fired up because we were fortunate enough to beat them last year. Hopefully, there are some equalizers there. We have an opportunity to get the job done on the road.”

Minnesota State’s season will kick off Sept. 1 in Bemidji, with the home opener being Sept. 10 against Minnesota Duluth.

