Minnesota Vikings start new era with offensive-minded O’Connell at the helm

EAGAN, Minn. (KEYC) - With the Mike Zimmer regime over, fans are getting an inside look at how the transition is going to new offensive-minded head coach Kevin O’Connell and, specifically, how quarterback Kirk Cousins is handling the change.

“The challenge right now is saying, ‘I’ve got to learn this system,’ before telling people what I want or what I like to do. I first need to learn,” Cousins said.

From a new general manager to an almost entirely new coaching staff, there’s no underestimating what the Minnesota Vikings are up against entering the 2022 NFL season.

“This year will probably be one of the larger years when it comes to actually having a major change in the terminology and in the actual playbook,” Cousins added. “Probably a bigger change than any other year, except from maybe the year I moved from Washington to here to Minnesota.”

While Cousins is deepening his comfort level with other players, O’Connell, fresh off a Super Bowl championship with the Los Angeles Rams, says it’s been beneficial to have a starting point with Cousins that dates back to 2017 when the two were in Washington.

“Luckily, I have the benefit of coaching a guy who is a heck of a lot better than I was, which is a really good thing for the Minnesota Vikings,” O’Connell said. “But, I will say, I do understand what it looks like back there when Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith are rushing the edges, and I’m asking him to throw a ball 20-25 yards, out on the red line we call it, out on the sideline. So there is some grace there that I think has to exist with a position like the quarterback position, but in the end, I’m still going to coach him really hard and the expectation is, not only in a situation like that and a lot of different ones, to make the play because our team needs it.”

Training camp is still in its earliest phase, but Cousins did add he’s much closer to becoming fluent in the new system since being immersed in the environment.

