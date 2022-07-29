Pick of the Litter: Sinbad

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Sinbad.

Sinbad is a two-year-old large, mixed dog.

He is a perfect exercise partner: he loves water, playing with toys, and running around.

If you have a toy-ball, or 20, he’ll be your new best friend.

Sinbad is looking for his adult-only fur-ever home.

He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready to train him.

Luckily, he’s highly motivated by toys and treats.

Anyone interested in adopting Sinbad is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

