Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Pick of the Litter: Sinbad

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Sinbad.

Sinbad is a two-year-old large, mixed dog.

He is a perfect exercise partner: he loves water, playing with toys, and running around.

If you have a toy-ball, or 20, he’ll be your new best friend.

Sinbad is looking for his adult-only fur-ever home.

He has a lot of energy, so he’ll need an owner who’s ready to train him.

Luckily, he’s highly motivated by toys and treats.

Anyone interested in adopting Sinbad is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
FILE - Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving...
Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

Families in an Iowa town were told to give up their pit bulls by local authorities.
10 families in Iowa town told to give up dogs by authorities
Pick of the litter: Peanut and Belle
Pick of the litter: Birdie
Two perfectly paired adoption dogs got married at the Homeward Animal Shelter.
2 shelter dogs tie the knot as they wait for forever home: ‘They are just incredible’