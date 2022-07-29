Utilities plan to spend $2.2B on Minnesota power line projects

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Plans are approved to install three new powerlines in Minnesota.

On Monday, the board of the Mid-continent Independent System Operator (MISO), passed a $10.3 billion package of 18 power lines across the Midwest.

MISO says it will improve grid-reliability and integrate wind and solar projects.

Minnesota would get three new lines -- worth $2.2 billion.

One would stretch from the Iron Range to Benton County; another from north of Mankato to eastern Wisconsin; and a third from Big Stone, SD, to Alexandria.

The projects are now onto state regulators.

Several power providers would help with the new lines, which would come into service around 2028.

