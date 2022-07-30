Rochester police officer shoots ax-wielding man

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police say a man wanted for a late-night robbery has died after being shot by an officer during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to information released by the department, officers responded to a robbery happening at a business on Broadway Avenue South just before 11:00 p.m. Investigators said a man entered the business with an ax, took cash and drove off in a van. That van was spotted on Highway 63 nearly two hours later.

In a statement released Saturday morning, Rochester police said the man got out of the van holding an ax and charged at the officer. The officer then shot the man, according to police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries, but later died, according to police.

Rochester PD said the officer who shot the man has been with the department for “just over a year” and was an officer at another agency before joining the department.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.