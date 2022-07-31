Your Photos
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing

A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS, HCSO, TEXASEQUUSEARCH, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.

Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” said Lacy Johnson, the prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office handling the case.

Ware, 41, has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.

Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, didn’t immediately reply to a phone message or email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing was recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and are legal Friday in Minnesota
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what's next?

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing
Mankato National pitcher Wilson Magers led Saturday's effort against Willmar, recording eight...
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency
