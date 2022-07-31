Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday.

Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30).

According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the home. The city says no injuries were reported and damages are estimated at $200,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The North Mankato and Eagle Lake fire departments and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted on scene.

