Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The School Sister of Notre Dame held an open house for the greater Mankato area to visit the Hill’s grounds and say goodbye to its residents Sunday, July 31.

For over 110 years, the sisters have transformed Mankato through their pursuit of spreading education and connecting the community.

“We taught at those schools. I taught at Loyola High School when it was at the other property. Because we believe strongly in education,” assistant treasurer Sister Rose Mary Snaza said.

“To the community and the schools, they’ve been dedicated for life. Normally, most of these were teachers,” attendee Barb Thilgen said.

Starting September, many sisters from Our Lady of Food Counsel will be leaving the Mankato area, with heavy hearts, and moving to an assisted living facility in Shakopee.

“Their talents and their skills and their holiness is going to be much appreciated,” Thilgen said.

An open house celebration allowed many of the moving sisters to say goodbye to the people they’ve been devoted to help.

“We’ve had their support, and it’s just been great over the years,” Snaza said.

Gift shops, a ceramic haven, Sister Mary Ann Osborne’s wood carving studio, and service in the chapel were all open for the public to visit.

Now, as many sisters leave for Shakopee after saying goodbye, they hope to see their beloved home continue to nurture the community while they’re away.

“So, we certainly hope it gets good use. We’ve left our mark here,” Snaza said.

