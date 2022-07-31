Magers’ 8K performance advances Mankato National to Minnesota Legion Championship

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato National is still undefeated in the 2022 Minnesota American Legion Division I State Tournament and advancing to the championship is already the team’s best finish since the 1950′s.

After coming out of pool play 3-0, Mankato National opened up the championship bracket with a 10-0 five-inning win over Rosemount. Then, in round two, National overpowered Willmar 8-1. Wilson Magers led the effort, recording eight strikeouts and two hits.

Next, National is slated to face St. Michael at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a ticket to the regional tournament on the line.

