Thunderstorms possible Sunday

With temperatures and humidity on the rise, we can expect some hot and sticky days soon.

Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies and a low of 64 degrees. Winds are moderate, coming from the south 10-15mph.

Tomorrow, temperatures continue to rise and we will see a high temperature of 88 degrees. Sunday morning, some showers are possible. It will be very windy with sustained winds 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Sunday night, another round of showers and storms is expected to move through. With this system, some storms may be strong or severe. We are currently under a slight or level 2 risk for severe storms in many areas, with some counties remaining in a marginal or level 1 risk. The main threats for these storms are large hail as well as damaging wind gusts. Tornadoes are unlikely but cannot be ruled out.

Monday morning, some showers may remain in the early morning, but then we can expect sunny skies.

Tuesday, we will be feeling the heat. Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are expected, and when combined with high humidity, we could see heat index values near or above 100 degrees. These temperatures in the 90s are expected to remain for most of this upcoming week.

