Warm with limited rain chances this week

Our temperature forecast for the week ahead has “cooled off” a bit since last week. It’s still going to be warm, just not quite as warm as we originally thought. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with highs in the mid 90s. Unfortunately, while there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms, our overall rain chances for the week ahead are limited.

A cold front is moving across the region tonight and that will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. One or two storms could be severe. While a tornado or two is possible, the main threats will be large hail and damaging straight line wind gusts. Storms should exit to the east by midnight. Probably earlier.

Behind the front, we will enjoy another sunny, comfortable day on Monday. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms late Monday night.

Tuesday will be hot and very humid with highs in the mid 90s. A cold front will move across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing a slightly better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The rest of the week will be sunny and warm, but not unbearable. Temperatures will generally be in the mid to upper 80s. It will get a bit warmer and a bit more humid as we head toward the upcoming weekend. With the increase in heat and humidity, we will see a few isolated thunderstorms off and on throughout the weekend.

