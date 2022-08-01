Badgers top Big Ten preseason honors
Badgers picked to finish first; Franklin, Robinson and Smrek named preseason all-conference
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The national champion Wisconsin Badgers were selected as the favorite in the 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll. While junior Devyn Robinson, sophomore Anna Smrek and Michigan State transfer Sarah Franklin were named to the Preseason All-Conference Team.
Robinson was a 2020 First-Team All-Big Ten honoree and earned a second-team nod in 2021. Smrek finished her freshman season being named MVP of the 2021 NCAA Championship, while Franklin was a 2021 First-Team All-Big Ten selection last season while playing with the Spartans.
The Badgers are on the hunt for another national title after winning in 2021 and have also taken home the last three Big Ten Conference titles.
In nine seasons with the Badgers, Head Coach Kelly Sheffield has led UW to four Big Ten championships with a 138-35 conference record.
The Badgers begin their season on August 20 with their annual Red vs. White Scrimmage, and open the regular season on the road at TCU on August 26.
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON POLL:
1. Wisconsin
2. Nebraska
3. Minnesota
4. Ohio State
5. Penn State
6. Illinois (tie)
Michigan (tie)
8. Purdue
9. Northwestern
10. Maryland
11. Michigan State
12. Iowa
13. Indiana
14. Rutgers
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM:
Raina Terry, Jr., OH, Illinois
Rainelle Jones, Grad., MB, Maryland
Jess Mruzik, Jr., OH, Michigan
CC McGraw, Grad., L/DS, Minnesota
Jenna Wenaas, Jr., OH, Minnesota
Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Nebraska
MADI KUBIK, Sr., OH, Nebraska
Lexi Rodriguez, So., L/DS, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Sr., OH, Northwestern
Emily Londot, Jr., OPP, Ohio State
Mac Podraza, Sr., S, Ohio State
Rylee Rader, Jr., MB, Ohio State
Sarah Franklin, RS-So., OH, Wisconsin
Devyn Robinson, Jr., MB/RS, Wisconsin
Anna Smrek, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin
