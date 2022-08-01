Dangerous heat Tuesday, storms possible Tuesday night

Extreme heat and humidity are in the forecast for Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for much of central and southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, where the heat index is expected to climb to between 105 and 110 on Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will bring scattered thunderstorms late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and will be followed by cooler, but still above average temperatures that will last through Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be warmer and more humid with scattered thunderstorms possible.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Temps will drop into the mid to upper 60s by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will be sunny and dangerously hot and humid. A Heat Advisory is in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening. Actual temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values ranging from 105 to 110 degrees.

Fortunately, the extreme heat will only last a day. A cold front will move across Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler temperatures and lower humidity. One or two storms could be strong to severe, especially along and east of I-35. Thunderstorms will exit from west to east Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be somewhat cooler and less humid. If you have to choose a day to stuff outdoors, it looks like Thursday will be the coolest, least humid day of the three.

By the weekend, the heat and humidity will return. High temps will climb back into the 90s with the heat index once again approaching 100 degrees. The heat and humidity will likely fuel scattered thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. It’s a bit early to get specific with thunderstorm timing over the upcoming weekend. We will be watching the trends, so stay with us for updates as we get closer.

