Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Hearing to restore power at Spencer, IA mobile home park to take place Tuesday morning

Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer Trailer Park(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge will consider arguments Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a lawsuit to turn the power back on at a mobile home park in Spencer, Iowa.

The owner of Spencer Trailer, and one of its residents, have sued the city and its utility company in a bid to restart the power.

Power was cut from the complex after the city says it received a complaint of several serious code violations.

A deal was initially struck to keep the complex open while repairs were ongoing. But the city says the park wasn’t able to make initial repairs in time.

Residents have said they didn’t feel unsafe and claim cutting the power has endangered the elderly who still live in their mobile homes.

The hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were...
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin attack on tubers
Suspected damage from the herbicide dicamba curls up leaves on peach trees at Flamm Orchards in...
Growing Concern: Thousands of farms across U.S. damaged by ‘dicamba drift’ that devastates crops
The first line of the state investigative report into the I-35W bridge collapse that killed 13...
I-35W bridge collapse 15 years later: How much safer are Minnesota’s bridges?
Ambulance generic
Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park