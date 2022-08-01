Heat advisory, showers, thunderstorms return Tuesday

Dangerous heat returning to the area has prompted a heat advisory for Tuesday ahead of showers and thunderstorms in the area Tuesday night.

This week will start off on the pleasant side with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and highs hovering in the low to mid-80s throughout Monday afternoon. Humidity will also stay on the lower side throughout Monday as dew points remain in the upper 50s and low-60s, meaning it’s not going to feel too sticky outside throughout the afternoon hours.

Tuesday is going to be the day to be heat aware this week as dangerous heat moves back into the area. Not only will temperatures spike, but dew points are also going to spike into the low to mid-70s, making it feel soupy or “Florida-like” outside. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours, however, due to the humidity, it will feel more like the upper-90s and low-100s with the heat index. Due to the expected heat index, a heat advisory will go into effect at 1 pm and remain in effect until 8 pm tomorrow night. The day will start off with plenty of sunshine before clouds gradually take over throughout the afternoon and evening hours, as showers and thunderstorms are expected to make a return in the area through the late night and overnight hours as we make our way into Wednesday.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies and lingering showers and thunderstorms through the morning and early afternoon hours. As the showers and thunderstorms clear out through the afternoon hours, skies will also clear up with late afternoon sunshine expected to return by the later afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slightly cooler as they will hover in the upper-80s with slightly less humidity expected, though it will still feel a tad sticky outside. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as we make our way into Thursday.

Thursday will be on the more pleasant side with sunshine and highs in the mid-80s throughout the afternoon hours. Thursday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the upper-60s by Friday morning.

Friday will remain mostly sunny but hot and sticky as temperatures may hover around the 90-degree mark with dew points in the mid-60s possible. Clouds will slowly increase throughout Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next round of showers and thunderstorms.

This weekend will start off with cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout Saturday afternoon and night. Temperatures on Saturday afternoon will remain hot with highs in the low-90s with dew points around the 70-degree mark, meaning it’s going to feel hot and sticky Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be more pleasant with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s as sunshine gradually returning to the area as clouds dissipate throughout the morning and early afternoon hours.

Next week will be on the cooler side again with highs hovering in the mid-80s throughout the start and middle of next week with sunshine and little to no rain in the forecast as of today.

