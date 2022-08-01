Man found dead in Lake Bemidji State Park

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An autopsy is underway to determine the cause of death of a man found dead in a Minnesota State Park.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The cabin was at 3401 State Park Road NE in Bemidji.

Deputies arrived to find Matthew Craig Skarperud dead inside an enclosed porch. They report no obvious signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances. Skarperud was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy.

