Two Minnesotans win $1 Million in Mega Millions drawing

Mega Millions ticket being printed(NBC)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois hit the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, July 29, two people in Minnesota snagged $1 million prizes.

The winning tickets were bought at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake and Casey’s General Store in Fridley. The tickets matched the first five numbers: 13-36-45-57-67 (the Mega Ball was 14).

The Holiday is located at 1208 W. Broadway Ave. in Forest Lake and Casey’s is located at 7295 University Ave. N.E. in Fridley. Each of the businesses will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million winning tickets.

Unless the winners choose to be identified, their names and cities will not be released. The names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data in Minnesota. The $1 million prizes must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.

According to the Minnesota State Lottery, ticket sales during the billion-dollar jackpot run, which began April 19, helped raise approximately $9.8 million to support state services and environmental projects across the state.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

