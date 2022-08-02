American Red Cross lending a helping hand to Kentucky Flooding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The American Red Cross says in the last two years, they have responded to an average of one major disaster every ten days.

They recruit people nationally for disaster relief based on their skill set.

There is demand for sheltering, health services and feeding people.

They also deploy volunteers based on proximity, but will go nationwide to get those affected the necessary help.

“Until you have been to a disaster, it is hard to comprehend the impact that it has. With Kentucky, houses have literally been washed away. People have lost everything and they have no place to go. So, we provide kind of a first step in that recovery. Give them a safe place to stay and begin their recovery process,” American Red Cross volunteer Joe Reinemann said.

If you’re interested in helping is with financial donations or volunteering then visit the American Red Cross website.

