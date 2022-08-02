Your Photos
Before becoming an icon, Bill Russell beat Iowa in the 1956 National Championship

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Before Bill Russell won 11 NBA championships and became one of America’s most important athletes, he faced the “Fabulous Five” of Iowa.

The 1955-1956 Iowa Hawkeyes made the program’s first and only national title game. The Hawkeyes, led by head coach Frank “Bucky” O’Connor, lost to Russell’s San Francisco Dons 83-71.

The game took place at McGaw Hall in Evanston, Illinois, on the campus of Northwestern University.

A month later, Russell was selected with the second overall pick of the NBA Draft by the St. Louis Hawks, he was quickly traded to the Boston Celtics.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

