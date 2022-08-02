Your Photos
Blue Earth County officials search for Garden City vandals

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating acts of vandalism in Garden City.

Authorities were called to the fairgrounds area Sunday, after reports of vandalism and theft over the weekend.

Unknown individuals stole T-shirts and other small items from vendor booths that were closed for the night. Tractors and lawn mowers parked as displays were also found damaged and marked with graffiti.

Political and advertising signs were also defaced with spray paint.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
