City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered.

The city is asking community members to provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato to vote for the top three play features you would like, and to share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.

In addition to online feedback, community members may call 311 or (507) 387-8600, submit comments via email, or request a paper version of the survey and map of Mankato parks.

Completed surveys and comments can be dropped off at the Public Information and Community Engagement office at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato.

