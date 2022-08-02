Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

City of Mankato asks for feedback about proposed splash pad features, location

FILE - The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a...
FILE - The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered.(Photo by West End Mom)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is asking for input from community members about where to place a proposed splash pad and what play features should be considered.

The city is asking community members to provide feedback online at Every Voice Mankato to vote for the top three play features you would like, and to share ideas for park locations using an interactive map.

In addition to online feedback, community members may call 311 or (507) 387-8600, submit comments via email, or request a paper version of the survey and map of Mankato parks.

Completed surveys and comments can be dropped off at the Public Information and Community Engagement office at the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

To help guests get to and from RibFest, continuous bus service on the event shuttle bus and...
RibFest to offer free bus service
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Greater Mankato area says farewell to the School Sisters of Notre Dame
Christian Family Solutions brings community awareness and prevention against opioid crisis