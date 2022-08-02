Cloquet man accused of threatening to kill his family

CLOQUET, MN -- A Cloquet man faces felony charges, accused of threatening to kill his own family.

Officers responded to a house at 3692 Mallard Drive where James Bosto, 43, allegedly made the threat.

According to the criminal complaint, Bosto’s daughter told police her dad was intoxicated when she got home and told everyone to get out of the house, threatening to kill everyone.

He was also seen loading a gun, according to the complaint.

Bosto’s wife told investigators, her husband had been using meth over the last few days, keeping him awake for three of the last four days.

Additionally, after eventually falling asleep and waking up, he began drinking alcohol.

Law enforcement obtained a search warrant and removed Bosto from the house as he attempted to crawl out a window.

The 43-year-old dad is facing felony charges of threats of violence and could get up to five years in prison.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.