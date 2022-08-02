Your Photos
A few storms tonight; cooler, more comfortable Wednesday

The heat index will climb to 105 to 108 on Thursday.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The heat and humidity are extreme today! Actual temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s with heat index values approaching 105° to 100° or higher. Because of that, there is a Heat Advisory in effect until 8pm. A cold front will move across the region late tonight into early Wednesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by cooler temps and a gradual decrease in humidity throughout the day Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will be more comfortable, but the heat, humidity and a chance of scattered thunderstorms will return for the weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and the heat index approaching 110° or better. Tonight will be warm and humid with a chance of scattered thunderstorms late tonight into Wednesday morning. One or two strong to severe storms are possible; however, the overall severe threat is low.

A cold front will push across the region Wednesday morning, bringing cooler temperatures and lower humidity. While it will still be quite humid on Wednesday morning, you will notice humidity levels dropping by mid to late afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be the coolest and least humid day of the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. The heat and humidity will return for the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Another front will slide through late Saturday into Sunday, bringing another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms followed by somewhat cooler weather on Sunday afternoon.

