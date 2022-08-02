Ford Adds Minnesota Transfer Emily Leavitt to Roster

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford announced the addition of Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection Emily Leavitt to the Aggies’ roster Tuesday. Leavitt comes to A&M after spending the 2022 campaign at Minnesota.

“I am excited about the tools that Emily will bring to the circle,” Ford said. “She gained a lot of valuable experience her freshman year and will compliment our staff very nicely.”

A right-handed hurler, Leavitt made 45 appearances while making 30 starts for the Golden Gophers. Leavitt posted a 15-11 overall record, including a 7-3 mark in conference play, and a 4.70 ERA. She tossed a pair of shutouts in eight complete games, including a three-hit shutout against No. 6 Northwestern, earning herself the distinction of D1Softball National Pitcher of the Week.

The Chino, California, native led the Gophers with 169.2 innings of work with a season-best 8.0 innings in a complete-game victory against Cal. Leavitt averaged 5.6 strikeouts per seven innings pitched, finishing with 135 on the season.

