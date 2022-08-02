HEAT ADVISORY today, showers, thunderstorms possible tonight

High heat and humidity will pave the way for this afternoon’s conditions before cloudy skies with overnight showers and thunderstorms move into the area.

Today will become mostly sunny by this afternoon following some morning cloud coverage with temperatures rising into the mid to upper-90s across the area. Dew points are projected to range in the low to mid-70s by this afternoon. This means it’s going to feel very humid outside and lead to a heat index up to 105 possible in Mankato, though some areas may reach up to 110 with the heat index.

It is another one of those high heat days that you will want to take extra precautions to keep you, your friends, and your family safe, as well as your pets due to the high heat and humidity. You will want to make sure you stay hydrated, avoid extra sugary drinks as well as alcohol and pop, avoid high salty snacks, limit your time outside from the heat and the sun, and wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool. For your pets, limit the amount of time they spend outside today, make sure they have fresh water throughout the day, and allow them to walk in the shaded grass if you have to walk your pet as ground temperatures will reach the triple digits throughout the afternoon hours.

Due to the heat expected in the area today, a heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm for a majority of the area, with an excessive heat warning in effect around MSP from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The heat index is projected to range from 100 degrees up to 110 degrees possible across the area.

Tonight, clouds will move in throughout the late afternoon and early evening hours ahead of some minor showers and thunderstorms that are projected to move into the area between 1:00 am and 2:00 am Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off with cloudy skies along with some morning showers and thunderstorms before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Once showers and thunderstorms clear out, rain totals will range from a tenth of an inch up to a quarter of an inch. Once the clouds clear out of the area, sunshine will help temperatures rise back into the upper-80s by the afternoon hours with some humidity sticking around, making way for another hot and humid afternoon. The heat index may reach into the low to mid-90s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain clear and conditions will remain quiet as we make our way into Thursday.

Thursday will be the next pleasant day of the week with sunshine, minor humidity, and highs in the mid-80s. Thursday night will remain quiet as temperatures hover in the mid-60s by Friday morning.

The heat and humidity will return by Friday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the low-90s by the afternoon hours. Friday night will become cloudy with overnight showers and thunderstorms returning to the area.

Saturday will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area as temperatures rise into the upper-80s by the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will linger into the evening and late night hours on Saturday before clearing out of the area.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stick around through next week with temperatures hovering in the mid-80s with little to no rain in the extended forecast.

