Hunting licenses now available for Minnesota deer season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Licenses for this fall’s deer hunting season officially went on sale Monday.

The release of licenses coincided with Monday’s release of this season’s hunting regulations.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends that hunters check the regulations for their hunting area before buying their licenses.

The DNR saw an overall increase in the buying of deer licenses in 2020 and 2021, and they expect another successful season this year.

”Many of our permit areas in the southern part of the state actually saw a bump in the number of antlerless permits, and some of them even changed to more liberal designations. So, I think, good news for southern deer hunters, it’s looking pretty good for 2022,” said David Trauba of the Minnesota DNR.

The DNR will be hosting a deer hunting open house to meet and talk with hunters before the season on Aug. 25.

More information is available on the Minnesota DNR’s website.

