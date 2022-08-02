Your Photos
Iowa basketball league to settle youth exploitation lawsuit

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa-based youth basketball league has agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by former players whose coach secretly recorded them undressing or obtained nude photos of them.

Gregory Stephen is now serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual exploitation of minors.

Guy Cook, the lawyer for boys who played Barnstormers Basketball of Iowa games from 2005 to 2018, said the league has agreed to settle the case by establishing a fund of more than $1 million to compensate victims.

A judge must sign off on the agreement before it’s finalized.

