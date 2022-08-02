Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa senator says al-Zawahiri death a ‘moral victory’

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden announced Monday the U.S. killed Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of the terrorist group al-Qaida. With a drone strike taking out the head of al-Qaida, some lawmakers are saying America is safer today. But the leader’s death in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan prompts questions as to whether the country is once again a safe haven for terrorists after the U.S. removed troops a year ago.

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) says killing Ayman al-Zawahiri is a moral victory for the country, but exposes problems with President Biden’s Afghanistan exit. Grassley says the president justified leaving Afghanistan by saying the country was no longer a safe haven for al-Qaida.

Upon evacuating, the president pledged over-the-horizon counterterrorism efforts - combating terrorism from afar. The president touts this drone strike as evidence this approach can work. Grassley says it would be easier to fight terrorists in the region with bases closer to their operations.

“I’m glad it happened. I don’t think it’s going to make the al-Qaida any less dangerous to those people in America and other places where they operate. But it’s a real moral victory and hopefully it does slow the al-Qaida up to some extent wherever they’re operating around the world,” said Grassley.

On a call with reporters Monday a senior administration official said the fact that the leader of al-Qaida was in Kabul violated an international agreement with the Taliban. The official said going forward, they will continue to hold the Taliban accountable.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were arrested and booked into the Waseca County Jail Tuesday evening in connection to a...
Two men arrested, charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Janesville
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
Crews searching for 8-year-old girl in Minnesota River
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says the body of an 8-year-old girl who went missing...
8-year-old girl’s body recovered from Minnesota River in Mankato
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Mankato police are asking for help in locating two burglary suspects.
Mankato Police ask for help in identifying burglary suspects

Latest News

Pest control workers in Florida said they found a body inside a home while treating the...
Pest control workers find body inside fumigated home, police say
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies
Ilan Alhadeff speaks angrily while giving his victim impact statement during the penalty phase...
Grieving father erupts at Parkland school shooter’s trial