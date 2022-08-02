Your Photos
Lost dog reappears after 29 days in northern woods

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen.

Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region to no avail.

Finally, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. She reported the lost dog to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. A dispatcher there recalled a poster of Luigi, which led Warren to call Brunette and send photos.

Brunette raced north from Minneapolis to Warren’s cabin. He said Luigi ran into his arms, whined and cried. Brunette took the dog home to Minneapolis. He said he’s eternally grateful to Warren.

Luigi suffered several broken toenails and lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

